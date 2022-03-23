Intersection Closure Starts Thursday In City Of Brighton

March 23, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An intersection will be closed for a couple of weeks as part of the City of Brighton’s Northwest Neighborhoods project.



In order for the City’s contractor to install a new water main, the intersection of North Fourth Street and Walnut Street, at the railroad tracks, will be closed to thru-traffic starting this Thursday and lasting through Friday, April 8th. Motorists are advised to follow posted detours.



The City expects the project to be done in two years now, instead of the original three, although everything is weather dependent. The remainder of Phase II and all of Phase III are expected to be completed this year.



Work includes the replacement of all water and sewer mains, installation of a storm sewer system, curb and gutter, replacement of driveway approaches, installation of sidewalks, removal and replacement of street trees, as well as the complete rehabilitation of all roadways.