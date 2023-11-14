North Fourth Street to Close for Paving Project in Downtown Brighton

November 14, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A paving project will require the full closure of a busy intersection later this week in downtown Brighton.



The City’s contractor will continue paving the intersection of North Fourth Street and Walnut Street on Thursday and Friday, November 16th and 17th.



The full closure of the intersection is scheduled to remain in effect for approximately two days, weather pending.



The intersection has experienced intermittent closures since crews officially started the project on Monday, November 6th.



Detours are posted and drivers are advised to find alternative routes.



A map showing the closure area is shown. A link with more information is provided.