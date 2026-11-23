New North Cell Phone Lot Opens At Detroit Metro Airport

November 23, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new cell phone lot has opened up at Detroit Metro Airport – and Airport Authority Police will be cracking down on curbside parking.



Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) officially opened the new North Cell Phone Lot on Friday.



Located at Rogell Drive and Burton Drive, the new parking lot is said to provide a more convenient location for drivers waiting to pick up passengers arriving at either terminal of DTW.



The lot accommodates approximately 145 parking spaces.



With construction of the lot now completed, officials stress that there will be “zero tolerance” for parking in front of the Warren C. Evans Terminal or Edward H. McNamara Terminal.



Curb fronts have always been prohibited parking areas, but Wayne County Airport Authority Police will strictly enforce the law moving forward.



Only vehicles actively loading and unloading will be permitted at the curb.



Signage is displayed across the DTW campus, identifying cell phone lot locations and informing drivers and travelers of the potential penalties for non-compliance.



Airport Authority Police requests that drivers remain in one of DTW’s cell phone lots until they’ve received confirmation that their passengers have their bags and are waiting at the curb.



Drivers in violation will be subject to a citation and a fine of $70, while vehicles left unattended will be towed.



Photos: DTW