Norris Hardeman Appointed To Vacant Seat On County Board

August 21, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Board of Commissioners has appointed its newest member.



Norris Hardeman was the top candidate via a voting process and a motion to appoint him to the vacant seat passed 7-1. He’s an engineer who resides in the Pinckney/Putnam Township area, and also ran in the Republican primary for the Putnam Township Board in 2024.



A total of nine applicants applied, and one withdrew prior to interviews. Commissioners spent around two hours interviewing the candidates individually and asking questions during a special meeting last night.



The Commission is an all-male, conservative board that is 100% pro-life, which was reiterated throughout the evening by some commissioners.



Candidates were asked questions about their stance on abortion, position on taxes, ability to uphold the Constitution, issues they would like to champion or work on, and if they would be willing to defend their seat if appointed and run for re-election among others.



Hardeman said “the reason I’m applying to be a commissioner is because I love the way his county is run, you guys are doing a great job and I would like to be able to contribute to that good work that you’ve done. I believe my skills as an engineer will contribute to the ongoing success here”.



Hardeman said he thinks it’s important to maintain the rural nature of the county, and that’s what drew him to the county and something he’d be interested in working on. He also noted his attention to detail, working within the budget, optimizing resources, meeting requirements and dealing within the constraints of regulations and objectives, teamwork, and his even-temperament – saying he doesn’t seek to spotlight and likes to listen.



Commissioner Doug Helzerman commented the county has a reputation of being racially biased, and asked how he would deal with that.



Hardeman responded “I would remain calm, because that’s what we need. I would relate my personal experience here. I’ve been here five-plus years and people have been genuine and kind, people that would give you the shirt off their back”. He said he’s seen no evidence of that and doesn’t see it as an issue for him personally.



Commissioner Jay Gross asserted “the board has been and is 100% conservative and along with that 100% pro-life”, asking Hardeman’s stance.



Hardeman replied “I am absolutely on board with that, life is sacred and should be protected down to the last cell…I’m 100% pro-life, 100% second amendment, 100% fiscal responsibility, and basically I’m a conservative Republican - all the way through and through”. Earlier in questioning, he also referenced the Constitutional County issue as being something of interest.



Some commissioners expressed that it was a very strong field and high caliber of candidates, and it was not an easy decision.



Hardeman fills the District 3 vacancy left with the unexpected passing of Commissioner Frank Sample August 5th. It includes all of Iosco, Putnam, and Unadilla Townships, the Village of Pinckney, and portions of Hamburg and Handy Townships.



Hardeman’s appointment runs through December 31st, 2028.



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