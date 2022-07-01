Grand Marshal Announced For Brighton 4th July Parade

July 1, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A woman described as one of the community’s premier leaders and historians will lead Brighton’s 4th of July Parade.



90-year-old Norma Jean Pless, a Brighton graduate and former Brighton Township Clerk, will serve as the 2022 Grand Marshal of the parade.



Pless was said to be a very involved student and since graduating, she’s organized and facilitated numerous class reunions and assisted in the rebirth of the Brighton High School Alumni Association. At the age of 90+, Pless remains active in many Brighton organizations and is looked upon by many in the community as one of the premier leaders and historians.



Officials say her greatest accomplishment to the community was being instrumental in the preservation of the Lyon's School, which is now a Historical Site. It was used as a classroom for Brighton Elementary School children so they can see what a one-room school was like in the early 1900's until the consolidation of schools in 1951. Last year, Pless was said to have fulfilled her life's dream to fly a glider.



The Brighton 4th of July Parade will step off at 10am on Monday.



More information about Pless is attached.