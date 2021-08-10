Nominations Sought For Hartland Volunteer Of The Year

August 10, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Nominations are being sought for Hartland’s 2021 Volunteer of the Year award.



The Hartland Living Volunteer of the Year is an initiative of Hartland's Partners in Progress, a joint venture between Hartland Consolidated Schools, Cromaine District Library, Hartland Area Chamber of Commerce and Hartland Township.



Nominations are being accepted through August 30th. The Hartland Living Volunteer of the Year committee will then select the top nominees to be made available for an online public vote that will take place between September 6th and the 20th.



The winner will be honored at the State of the Community Address on October 4th, which will be held at the Hartland Music Hall. They will also be honored at the Hartland Area Chamber of Commerce 25th Anniversary & Awards Gala set for December 10th.



The link to enter a nomination is posted below.