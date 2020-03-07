Nominations Sought For Margaret Starkey Scholarship

March 7, 2020

The nomination period is open for scholarships to help dedicated, working students.



The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation is seeking nominations for the Margaret Starkey Scholarship. It’s designed to assist “non-traditional” students who are advancing their education while working. Some of the criteria used to evaluate candidates will include those that exemplify Starkey’s qualities of dedication, enthusiasm, community service and attention to detail.



Students nominated must have been employed with the nominating business since at least last September, and the company must be located in Livingston County. Up to $15,000 in scholarships will be awarded this year.



The Howell Chamber is also asking businesses and families that hold these ideals to consider being a donor to the foundation’s scholarship fund. Anyone interested in making a tax-deductible contribution to the Foundation can contact Janelle Best at (517) 546-3920 or jbest@howell.org.



The scholarship’s namesake, Margaret Starkey, was an Executive Assistant with the Chamber for 31 years until her retirement in 1987. She passed away in 2002. Scholarship application materials are available online or can be obtained by contacting the Howell Area Chamber. Applications are due May 15th. The scholarship application is attached below.