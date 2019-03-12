Nominations Sought For Margaret Starkey Scholarship

March 12, 2019

Nominations from employers are being sought for a scholarship that would help dedicated, working students they employ.



The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation is seeking nominations for the Margaret Starkey Scholarship. It’s designed to assist “non-traditional” students who are advancing their education while working. Some of the criteria used to evaluate candidates will include self-motivation and creativity, customer service, leadership, and self-confidence. Students nominated must have been employed with the nominating business since at least last September, and the company must be located in Livingston County. Up to $15,000 in scholarships will be awarded this year. The Howell Chamber is also asking businesses and families that hold these ideals to consider being a donor to the foundation’s scholarship fund. The scholarship’s namesake, Margaret Starkey, was an Executive Assistant with the Chamber for 31 years until her retirement in 1987. She passed away in 2002.



Scholarship application materials are available online or can be obtained by contacting the Howell Area Chamber. Applications are due May 17th. Details can be found through the link and attachment. (JM)