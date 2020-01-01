Nominations Sought For Hartland Chamber Awards

Community members and businesses in the Hartland area are being sought out for an annual recognition event.



The Hartland Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards celebrates those that have demonstrated unique vision, support and achievement in support of Hartland Living, the area economy, business community, and quality of life. Chamber officials are now asking the public to nominate those members who are truly making an impact and deserve to be honored and recognized. The categories that will be recognized include; New Member of the Year, Business Excellence, Business Advocate of the Year, Impact Award, Non-Profit of the Year and Chamber Member of the Year.



Final candidates will be selected by the Awards Committee and honored at Hartland Area Chamber of Commerce's "Puttin' on the Ritz" Annual Awards dinner January 30th at Dunham Hills Golf Club. You’ll find a link to make a nomination below. (JK)