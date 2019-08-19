Nominations Sought For Hartland Volunteer Of The Year

The Hartland Living Committee is looking to recognize an individual for their dedication to the community as the 2019 Volunteer of the Year. Nominations must be submitted by August 31st and can completed online, or by printing out the form and dropping it off at the front desk or brown mailbox at Township Hall, or the Hartland Area Chamber of Commerce.



The Hartland Living Committee will select the finalists that will be made available for online public vote, which will take place from September 3rd to September 17th. The winner will be honored at the State of the Township Address on October 7th, at the Hartland Area Chamber of Commerce annual awards dinner, and will appear in the 2020 Memorial Day Parade.



The Hartland Living Volunteer of the Year is an initiative of Hartland's Partners in Progress; a joint venture between Hartland Consolidated Schools, Cromaine District Library, Hartland Area Chamber of Commerce and Hartland Township. A link to the online nomination form is posted below. (DK)