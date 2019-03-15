Nominations Sought For Brighton Rotary Trade Scholarship

March 15, 2019

The Brighton Rotary Club is hoping to encourage students to pursue trade and vocational careers by offering a new scholarship.



The club has added the new Trade Scholarship to its college scholarship program. Catherine Riesterer, chair of the club’s scholarship committee, says Brighton Rotarians felt it was important to emphasize skilled trades as many of the club’s members have a background in trade and vocational careers, and much of the Rotary’s work in the community utilizes those skills. Riesterer also noted that they often hear there is a shortage of workers in trade and vocational careers and the club hopes to raise awareness, while expressing their belief that it is a worthy endeavor for students.



There are a few requirements for potential recipients. Nominees must live in the Brighton Area Schools district, must be graduating from high school in 2019 and must be attending a program at an accredited Michigan school, program or institute that provides education and/or training in a traditional trade field. Riesterer adds that nominations must be made by teachers or counselors. Riesterer says that's important because with academic scholarships, the club can verify a nominee is qualified by looking at the student's transcripts or GPA. However for a trade scholarship, Riesterer says they need to hear from a teacher or counselor that a student has the aptitude, drive and determination to be a worthy candidate.



Because it is the first year the scholarship is being offered, the amount of the scholarship and how many will be awarded has not yet been determined. Riesterer says it will depend on the number of nominations. The Rotary will choose its recipients in April and present the scholarships in May as part of the club’s Anderson McGregor Scholarship program.



To obtain a nomination form, contact Riesterer at cathy@crlaw.biz. (DK)