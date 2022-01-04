Nominations Sought For Brighton Area Women’s Roll of Honor

January 4, 2022

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Nominations for its 2022 class of honorees are being sought by the Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor.



The group looks to recognize the achievements and contributions of women in the greater Brighton area, and applications are being accepted through January 31st. The 2022 class of honorees will be announced in March, which is Women’s History Month and will be honored at a special ceremony to be scheduled once COVID restrictions are lifted.



A total of 116 women have been celebrated since the Roll of Honor was started in 2003. Last year’s honorees included businesswoman Kathleen Barden, Livingston County Emergency Manager Therese Cremonte, local League of Women Voters Chair Ellen Lafferty, children’s book author Colleen Monroe and Rhonda Trask, Co-Pastor of the Brighton Assembly of God Church.



Those seeking nomination in 2022 need to have been born in the Brighton area, achieved prominence while living in the area, or have been a resident for an extended period of time. Nominations will detail the candidate’s accomplishments and contributions to society, the community and state.



Forms can be picked up at the Brighton District Library, the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce Building or at the Brighton Area Schools B.E.C.C. Building.



An online form is also available as well as posted below.