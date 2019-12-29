Nominations Deadline Approaching For Public Safety Officer Contest

December 29, 2019

There are just a couple of days left to submit nominations for a local lawmaker’s contest that aims to recognize the service of public safety officers.



State Senator Lana Theis announced earlier this month a contest to recognize the service of the 22nd Senate District’s public safety officers. The 22nd Senate District includes all of Livingston County and western Washtenaw County. The contest will recognize one police officer or deputy, jail deputy or corrections officer, firefighter, dispatcher, and emergency medical technician who either works or lives in the district. Nominations are due by January 1st.



Theis says the 22nd Senate District is blessed with dedicated public safety officers who serve on the front lines of communities to ensure the public’s health and safety, adding she is looking forward to giving those brave men and women the recognition they deserve.



Anyone wishing to submit a nomination for the contest should include their name and contact information, the nominee’s name and position, and a description of why he or she deserves the award. Nominations can be submitted at the link posted below, via email at SenLTheis@senate.michigan.gov or by phone at 517-373-2420. (JK)