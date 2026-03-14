Nominations Being Accepted for Howell Chamber Foundation's Margaret Starkey Scholarship

March 14, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Nominations are being accepted through May 29 for the 2026 Margaret Starkey Scholarship through the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation, designed to assist non-traditional students who are advancing their education while working.



According to a release, Margaret Starkey was Executive Assistant with the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce for 31 years until her retirement in 1987. She passed away in 2002.



The foundation will award a total of up to $5,000 in scholarships to worthy students nominated by their employers.



"Those selected to receive a scholarship will best exemplify Mrs. Starkey’s outstanding qualities of dedication, enthusiasm, community service and attention to detail. Mrs. Starkey also achieved success despite obstacles in her life," the release said.



“The Margaret Starkey Scholarship makes it possible for students like me that work full time and attend classes to relieve the stress and financial burden of having to pay out of pocket or take out excessive loans,” said Damian Walker, the 2019 recipient.



CRITERIA:



• The nominee must have been employed with the nominating company since at least September 2025.



• The nominating company must be located within Livingston County.



• There are no age limits on the Margaret Starkey Scholarship.



• The nominee may be a college or technical school student.



• If the nominee is a high school student, he or she must have plans to attend college or technical school in the fall of 2026 and continue to work for the nominating company.



• The nominee must have a minimum 2.5 grade point average.



• Nominees cannot be related to the business owner or managerial staff.



• There is no limit to the number of nominees per business.



• Submission deadline: May 29, 2026



The application is attached below.



Anyone interested in making a tax-deductible contribution to the Foundation in an effort to continue offering this scholarship, can contact Janelle Smith at (517) 546-3920 or jsmith@howell.org.