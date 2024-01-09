Nominations Being Accepted for "Hometown Health Hero" Awards

January 9, 2024

Dan Martin / news@WHMI.com



The Michigan Public Health Week Partnership is seeking nominations for its annual Hometown Health Hero awards.



The collaboration of 12 organizations, which works to increase public health accomplishments, is asking the public to nominate individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to preserving and improving their community’s health.



Hometown Health Hero awards are presented each spring as part of Michigan Public Health Week, which runs April 8th through the 14th, and is part of National Public Health Week. Each year the American Public Health Association develops a campaign to address issues related to that year’s health theme.



Nomination forms can be downloaded at the provided link. Completed nominations should be sent to Jim Koval at kovalj@michigan.cov or faxed to 517-335-8392 by January 31st.



Award recipients will be honored at a reception Wednesday, April 10th in the Atrium of Heritage Hall in the State Capitol Building.