Nominations Being Accepted For Brighton Women's Roll Of Honor

January 2, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



In recognition of the achievements and contributions of women in the greater Brighton area, nominations are being accepted through January 31st of potential candidates for induction into the Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor.



Established in 2003 to inform, enlighten and inspire the accomplishments of area women, the Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor has grown to include 118 women and 10 Outstanding Historical Accomplishments by Young Women.



Beginning January 3rd, nomination forms may be obtained at the following locations: Brighton District Library at 100 Library Drive, Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce Building at 218 East Grand River, or Brighton Area Schools B.E.C.C. Building at the corner of East Main and Church Streets.



Nominations must be received by January 31, 2024 to qualify for induction consideration.



The 2024 honorees will be honored during a recognition ceremony in August and announced during National Women’s History Month at the Joyce A. Powers Memorial Lecture on March 5. The guest speaker will be Yankee Air Museum’s Claire Dahl, celebrating the inspiring stories of Rosie the Riveter and the historic Willow Run B-24 Bomber Plan.



The ceremony will be held at Oak Pointe Country Club with the program from 7:00-8:30pm. Audience members are encouraged to dress as Rosie and celebrate the inspiring stories of powerful women.



Any questions concerning the nomination process may be emailed to the Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor at BrightonWomensHistory@gmail.com or via telephone at 810-227-0656.



The Brighton District Library is located at 100 Library Drive, Brighton, MI 48116.