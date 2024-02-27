Nominations Being Taken for BAS Wall of Fame

February 27, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



Nominations are now being sought for the annual Brighton Area Schools Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame. This will be the third year that Brighton has accorded the honor to deserving individuals.



The first year, in 2022, former Brighton Mayor Kate Lawrence, retired WXYZ-TV sports anchor Dave LewAllen, and former New York Yankees player, University of Michigan quarterback and NFL QB Drew Henson were inducted. Last year, retired US Army Col. Karin Flood and retired former Brighton Schools teacher and coach Bruce Ritter were named to the Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame.



Brighton Superintendent Matthew Outlaw says the award, in his words, “is a great way to celebrate the incredible stories of some of Brighton’s most accomplished graduates.”



To be eligible for the honor, the person must have graduated from the Brighton Area Schools and have at least 20 years of life experience since that time. Those nominated should be individuals who have risen to prominence in their field. Their accomplishments should include leadership positions, service to the nation, civic involvement and other contributions to community, state and nation.



Outlaw says the district will be selecting two alumni who will be honored next fall during Homecoming Week.



The public can nominate a BHS graduate who meets the criteria by e-mailing Superintendent Outlaw at outlawm@brightonk12.com. For further information go to the district’s alumni webpage at https://www.brightonk12.com/Page/8975. Nominations will be accepted until June.



Photos: 2023 BAS Wall of Fame honoree Col. Karin Flood and Bruce Ritter.