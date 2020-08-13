Nomination Deadline Looming For WHMI's Operation Thank You

August 13, 2020

There’s just a little bit more than a week left to nominate a local hero for recognition.



Area first responders, veterans, local active military who have gone above and beyond the call of duty are being sought for WHMI’s Operation Thank You. And in the year of a global pandemic, health care workers have been added to the list of local heroes. Nominations are being accepted through Friday, August 21st by Clicking Here.



A jury of peers, including Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy, Brighton Fire Chief Mike O’Brian, the Marine Corps League's Gary Dunn and John O'Malley, President of St. Joseph Mercy Livingston and the Brighton Health Center, will select four winners, who will each receive a cash prize of over $1,000 and a special award. Then, each Friday morning in September, one of the winners will be highlighted during WHMI’s Mike & Jon in the Morning.