“No Wake” Request for Huron River, Chain of Lakes in Hamburg

August 29, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Hamburg Township Public Safety Department has issued a "No Wake" request for boaters following high water levels impacting residents on local lakes and a flood warning in effect for the nearby Huron River.



While a formal “No Wake” order has not been issued yet, Township Supervisor Pat Hohl is requesting that boaters observe “No Wake” procedures in affected waterways for the time being.



The Township's request issued Tuesday, August 29, is posted below:











Normal rainfall for Hamburg Township during the month of August is 3.1 inches. So far this month, Hamburg Township has received 9.35 inches of rain.



This has led the Huron River to surpass its flood stage and is causing flooding along the river and adjoining lakes.



Flooding is especially serious around Ore Lake.



While a formal “No Wake” order has not been issued yet, Township Supervisor Pat Hohl is requesting that boaters observe “No Wake” procedures in the affected areas as water is present in the crawl spaces of several homes along the Huron River and Chain of Lakes and many docks and sea walls are under water.



Supervisor Hohl emphasizes that wakes exacerbate wave action along the shore and, as shorelines are encroaching onto residents’ yards and over their docks, additional wave action worsens the damage and presents a safety issue.



Director of Public Safety Rick Duffany wants to also remind boaters that under state law (MCL 324.80158) the owner of a vessel is personally responsible for any damage to life or property resulting from a wake or swell created by the negligent operation or propulsion of the vessel, whether or not a formal “No Wake” order is in place.



The Hamburg Township Public Safety Department will have additional marine patrols out on the Huron River and Chain of Lakes through Labor Day and is asking for the community’s cooperation in reducing damage caused by wakes.