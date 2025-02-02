No Shadow for Woody The Woodchuck, Predicts Early Spring

February 2, 2025

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com



Livingston County’s resident groundhog is predicting an early spring.



“Woody The Woodchuck” is contradicting Pennsylvania’s furry prognosticator this year with her 27th Groundhog Day prediction. But, according to Tina Bruce, Howell Nature Center CEO, Woody has a 66% accuracy rate, much better than Punxsutawney Phil.



Bruce says Sunday’s turnout was quite good, and for folks hoping for warmer weather, so was the prediction.



“We had over 400 people registered to come in and watch Woody the Woodchuck’s prediction today, and in good spirit, it looks like spring is coming early,” said Bruce.



Laura Moran, Senior Director of Wildlife describes the purpose of the Howell Nature Center.



“We rehabilitate pretty much all species of beta species. Injured and orphaned wild. They come in for all different reasons. We always try to rehabilitate them, so we can release them back into the wild,” she says.



“People can help by looking out for wildlife, trying to live in harmony with wildlife.”



To support the Howell Nature Center, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, visit the link below.