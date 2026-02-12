No Medal for Pinckney Snowboarder Jake Vedder

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Pinckney native and two-time Olympian Jake Vedder's run ended in the Men's Snowboard Cross quarterfinals Thursday.



He finished third out of four in Quarterfinal 4. The top two moved on to the semi finals. Vedder placed eleventh overall.



Vedder was an injury replacement for the 2022 Winter Games, filling in for 2014 bronze medalist Alex Deibold.



Fellow Michigander, 44-year-old Nick Baumgartner of Iron River, just missed the 2026 Big Final by inches at the finish line. He also finished third in what's called the Small Final, and seventh overall.



American Nathan Pare finished first in Quarterfinal 2, but the 21-year-old was later disqualified.



Vedder and Baumgartner remain eligible for Sunday's Mixed Team Snowboard Cross.