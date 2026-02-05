No Legionella Detected At Oakland County Jail

February 5, 2026

The latest round of routine Legionella testing returned “non-detect” results for the bacteria in all sampled locations at the Oakland County Jail and a child care center.



The County says the negative results validate that its proactive remediation efforts and expanded testing are working – noting the County has invested more than $600,000 in Legionella remediation and preventive measures.



In addition, follow-up investigative testing at the Oakland County Circuit Court Tower also yielded non-detect results for Legionella at all sampled locations. Further follow-up testing at the Sheriff’s Administration Building (38 East) showed two positive tests at very low levels.



These results are said to affirm Oakland County’s proactive and vigorous preventive measures against the bacteria are effective.



Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said “The non-detect results are highly encouraging and confirm that our proactive remediation and expanded testing efforts are working to keep our campus safe for employees and the public”.



Water samples were collected from the Jail, Little Oaks, Circuit Court Tower and Sheriff’s Administration Building on Jan. 27. Technicians collected 12 samples from the jail, five samples from Little Oaks, 23 samples from the Courthouse Tower and 12 samples from 38 East. The lab notified the county of the results Wednesday.



Oakland County says it continues to maintain rigorous preventive practices across all county buildings, including routine system flushing and water temperature monitoring.



Additional routine water testing will occur Thursday, Feb. 5 at Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center, the North Office Building (26 East), and the West Wing Extension of the Oakland County Circuit Court complex, which includes the Prosecutor’s Office, the Court Administrator’s Office, Corporation Counsel, the Indigent Defense Office and the Elections Division.



“Oakland County has invested more than $600,000 in Legionella remediation and preventive measures. Nearly $563,000 purchased 2,244 0.2-micron filters to have on hand to ensure immediate response to any legionella detected in a fixture. To date, Oakland County Facilities Management Department has installed more than 600 filters in the Sheriff’s Administration Building, the Oakland County Circuit Court Tower, the North Oakland Health Center and the Resource and Crisis Center. Any unused filters will be returned. The county has also spent $31,425 on both investigative and routine testing and a little more than $10,000 on items such as faucets, adapters and masks”.