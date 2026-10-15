"No Kings" Events Across WHMI Listening Area Saturday

October 15, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





“No Kings” events are scheduled across the U.S., Michigan, and the WHMI listening area this Saturday as part of another nationwide day of action.



Many are centered on the theme of encouraging early voting for the November 3rd General Election. It’s described as “a day of nonpartisan voter participation, being in community with each other, and making sure every eligible voter has a plan, knows their options, and is ready to make their voice count”.



There are roughly 100 events taking place across Michigan in the form of rallies, protests, and marches - where early in-person voting starts next Saturday, October 24th.



Some events include Detroit’s Eastern Market, Fenton at a private address with registration needed to attend, in Milford at the Milford Public Library, in Novi at Grand River and Novi Road, and in downtown Howell at the Historic Livingston County Courthouse. No official event was listed for Brighton’s Mill Pond, which has typically brought out a big turnout at past events. There are also multiple events in the Ann Arbor area including along Washtenaw Avenue at Huron Parkway; Jackson and Maple Roads; and a rally and march at Veterans Memorial Park among others. A full list can be found via the top provided link.



Expect a very busy downtown Howell this Saturday.



The description for the Howell event states: “On Oct. 17, SAGE will join partners across the country for No Kings: Vote Early, a nationwide day of nonpartisan voter participation focused on helping eligible voters make a plan to vote early. We encourage folks to show up in super hero costumes to make the point that voting is your super power, to help get people out to vote the following week”. It runs from 3 to 5pm.



In the same area around the Historic Courthouse, the Livingston County GOP is hosting a “Get Out the Vote!” event from 11am to 6pm.



Then over at the new Fire & Ice Depot District, the Legend of Sleepy Howell is set with free trick or treating from 3 to 5pm, followed by the Headless Horseman 5K at 6pm. That will block off portions of State and Clinton Streets. More information on that is in the bottom link.