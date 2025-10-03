"No Kings" Protest In Downtown Howell

October 3, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Another protest coming to downtown Howell later this month.



The League of Women Voters of Livingston County is sponsoring a “NO KINGS” event on Saturday, October 18th from 10:30am to noon on the grounds of the Historic Livingston County Courthouse.



LWVUS is one of many partners for the National Day of Protest.



LWVUS has stated that “we are now in a constitutional crisis and it’s time to fight back. We are taking action as part of Unite & Rise 8.5, which aims to build a movement of 8.5 million individuals to unite and rise up against the anti-democratic actions of the current administration”.



The initiative is part of the League’s “Women Defend Democracy” campaign.



Those looking to attend the upcoming protest are encouraged create non-partisan signs in support of Democracy, the Constitution, and the Rule of law - and to refrain from using profanity and making personal attacks on any specific individuals.



LWV is a non-partisan organization dedicated to educating voters about their rights and protecting Democracy.



The event description states the following:



“NO KINGS is more than just a slogan—it’s the foundation our nation was built upon. Born in the streets, carried by millions in chants and on posters, it echoes from city blocks to rural town squares, uniting people across this country to fight dictatorship together. The president thinks his rule is absolute. But in America, we don’t have kings, and we won’t back down against chaos, corruption, and cruelty. Grow our movement and join us”.



The League states a core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to non-violent action. “We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events”.



Registration is being encouraged. A link is provided.