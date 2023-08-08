No Injuries Reported in Green Oak Township House Fire

August 8, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A house in Green Oak Township was deemed a total loss following an early morning fire on Tuesday, August 8.



According to the Green Oak Township Fire Department, crews from at least six local fire departments helped battle the residential fire, located off Rushton Road near Silver Lake Road.



The fire began before 4:30 a.m. and when crews arrived, the structure was fully engulfed in flames.



No injuries were reported.



The fire was under control in 45 minutes and crews were on scene for 3 hours.



The Green Oak Charter Township Fire Department was assisted by Brighton Area Fire Authority, Lyon Township Fire Department, South Lyon Fire Department, Northfield Township Fire Department, Hamburg Township Fire Department, Green Oak Charter Township Police Department, Livingston County EMS, DART, and Livingston County Central Dispatch.



Photo Courtesy of WDIV Detroit.