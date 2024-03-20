No Injuries Reported in Fenton Bank Robbery

March 20, 2024

April O'Neil / News@WHMI.com



A suspect is in custody following a robbery that occurred Tuesday at a Fenton credit union.



On Tuesday, March 19, at approximately 12:45 pm, officers were dispatched to the Financial Plus Credit Union, located at 15125 Silver Parkway, on reports of robbery.



Fenton PD was alerted to the incident after employees called 911.



Bank employees indicated that a male had passed a note to the teller requesting money. The suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.



Police said no weapons were indicated or seen, and no injuries were reported.



A tip by the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County led to the identification of a vehicle, which led Fenton Police, MSP, and the FBI to an address in Grand Blanc, where the suspect was taken into custody.



The suspect has not been arraigned yet.



The credit union closed in-person bank services on Wednesday, March 20. Drive-through banking services remain open.



In a statement on social media, Financial Plus Credit Union said, “Our primary concern is always the safety and well-being of our members and employees, and we are grateful to report that no injuries were sustained during the incident. We are working closely with law enforcement and taking all necessary steps to address this situation promptly and effectively.”



