No Injuries as Fire Destroys Sherman's Irish Pub in Vernon

March 16, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Sherman’s Irish Pup in the Village of Vernon appears to be a total loss after fire ripped through the structure Sunday, prompting multiple departments to respond to the scene.



“We were able to save the building to the east of us, which is an insurance company, and just some damage into the Village offices. We were able to save the building. And there was no extension into the salon,” Vernon Township Fire Chief Dan Bannister told WHMI News.



The good news, says Bannister, is nobody was injured.



“We had a couple ambulances here on stand by for us. We had a MABUS activation, which is a Mutual Aid Box Alarm System. And also, I had every fire department in our county that assisted us for tankers and man power.”



As of Sunday afternoon, Bannister would not speculate as to what caused the fire.



“When Durand and Vernon Townships units arrived, there was just light smoke. The fire was up inside the ceiling and we starting attacking from the front,” said Bannister. “The fire just spread rapidly because there was no fire breaks up there, and it was hard to get to (with a wood ceiling).”



Danette Webb owns the Village Hair Shop adjacent to Sherman’s. She said her business will likely be closed for a while due to smoke and water damage, but is thankful nobody was hurt.



Fowlerville, Brighton, Howell, Hartland, Green Oak, Hamburg and Putnam fire departments all assisted.



Photos 1 and 2 courtesy of Dawn Johnson.