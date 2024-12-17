'No Danger to Public' After Alleged Shooting in Fenton

December 17, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson said no one was injured during a reported shooting in Fenton Tuesday.



The incident took place Tuesday afternoon on the 2400 block of Golden Shores Drive, right off of Torrey Road. A 17-year-old, described by Swanson as the 'stepson' allegedly shot into the residence and another shot was allegedly fired back.



An MSP helicopter aided in the search for the 17-year-old suspect, who was located. Swanson said all suspects were in custody during a Facebook Live around 4 p.m.



There were no reported injuries or damage to other buildings.



Posts on social media reported that Lake Fenton schools were on lockdown during the incident and search.



Swanson said there is no danger to the public.



The investigation is ongoing.