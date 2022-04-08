Nine Mile Road To Close Next Week In Lyon Township

April 8, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A lengthy road closure is approaching in Lyon Township for a gravel road paving project.



The Road Commission for Oakland County issued a permit allowing Pulte Homes to close Nine Mile Road from Griswold Road to Briar Meadow Road, west of Currie Road, to thru-traffic from April 14th through approximately July 29th.



That section of Nine Mile Road carries approximately 700 vehicles daily.



The closure is necessary for slightly more than a half-mile of gravel-road paving by the developer in conjunction with private development. Work also includes a hill cut to improve sight distance for motorists.



The Road Commission advises that access to homes and businesses within the closed section of Nine Mile will be maintained throughout the closure.



Nine Mile Road will be completely closed just west of the Cattails Golf Club entrance for the hill cut, and traffic going to homes and businesses east of the closure will have to access the homes and businesses from the east.



The detour for Nine Mile thru-traffic is Griswold Road to Ten Mile Road to Currie Road, back to Nine Mile Road and vice versa.