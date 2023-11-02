Nightly US-23 Closures Planned in Brighton and Hartland Township

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Michigan Department of Transportation announced some nightly freeway closures that will impact drivers in the Brighton and Hartland Township areas next week.



Northbound US-23 from I-96 to M-59 will close during the overnight hours from Monday, November 6th through Thursday, November 9th. The full freeway closure will be in place from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.



Headed the opposite way, Southbound US-23 will close during the overnight hours from M-59 to I-96, starting Thursday, November 9th and continuing through Sunday, November 12th. The full freeway closure will be in place from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.



Drivers are advised to find alternative routes. All construction is weather dependent.





* Note - WHMI listeners are encouraged to forward photos of ongoing roadwork projects to news@WHMI.com. Please, don't photograph and drive! - April