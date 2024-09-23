Nightly Ramp Closures Along US 23 / I-96 This Week

September 23, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Green Oak Township Police issued alerts for the following MDOT ramp closures this week:



EB/WB M-36 over US-23 (Nightly Closure)

Starts on: 09/23/2024

Ends on: 09/27/2024

Mon-Thu: 7pm - 6am



###



EB I-96 ramp to SB US-23 (Nightly Closure)

Starts on: 09/23/2024

Ends on: 09/27/2024

Mon-Fri: 8pm - 5am



Detour: Traffic will be detoured to EB I-96, to Kensington Rd. to WB I-96 to SB US-23



##

##



NB US-23 ramp to EB I-96 (Nightly Closure)



Starts on: 09/23/2024

Ends on: 09/27/2024

Mon-Fri: 9pm - 6am



Detour: Traffic will be detoured to WB I-96 to Spencer Rd. to EB I-96