Nightly Ramp Closures Along US 23 / I-96 This Week
September 23, 2024
Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com
Green Oak Township Police issued alerts for the following MDOT ramp closures this week:
EB/WB M-36 over US-23 (Nightly Closure)
Starts on: 09/23/2024
Ends on: 09/27/2024
Mon-Thu: 7pm - 6am
###
EB I-96 ramp to SB US-23 (Nightly Closure)
Starts on: 09/23/2024
Ends on: 09/27/2024
Mon-Fri: 8pm - 5am
Detour: Traffic will be detoured to EB I-96, to Kensington Rd. to WB I-96 to SB US-23
##
##
NB US-23 ramp to EB I-96 (Nightly Closure)
Starts on: 09/23/2024
Ends on: 09/27/2024
Mon-Fri: 9pm - 6am
Detour: Traffic will be detoured to WB I-96 to Spencer Rd. to EB I-96