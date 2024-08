Nightly Closures for Old US 23 Reconstruction

August 19, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A recurring night-time closure will be begin on Old US-23 south of M-59 this week, according to the Livingston County Road Commission.



Old US-23 will be closed to traffic immediately south of M-59 between the hours of 9pm and 6am, nightly. Traffic will be open as normal outside of those night-time hours.



Emergency services may seek access if needed.



The night-time closures will end at 6am Saturday.