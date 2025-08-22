Travel Advisory For I-94 In Washtenaw County

August 22, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Nightly closures for resurfacing are scheduled in the Scio Township area starting next week.



Eastbound I-94 will be closed from Baker Road to M-14 from 10pm to nightly next Monday through Thursday. I-94 traffic will be detoured via Baker Road to the Jackson Road entrance ramp. M-14 traffic will be detoured via Baker Road, Jackson Road and Maple Road to M-14.



Westbound I-94 will be closed from M-14 to Baker Road Thursday, September 4th from 10pm to 5am Friday, September 5th. Traffic will be detoured via the Maple Road exit, westbound Jackson Road and northbound Baker Road to westbound I-94.



Westbound I-94 will be closed from Baker Road to Fletcher Road on Friday, September 5th from 10pm through 5am Saturday, September 6th. Traffic will be detoured via Baker Road Exit 167 and westbound Jackson Avenue back to Fletcher Road.