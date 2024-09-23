Projects Starting Up On Nicholson & Fowlerville Roads

September 23, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some construction projects start this week and next in Handy and Conway Townships.



A road rehabilitation project is planned on Nicholson Road, from north of Grand River to south of Allen Road at the end of the pavement. That work gets underway Wednesday, September 25 and is expected to wrap up by Thursday, October 3.



A separate road rehabilitation project is scheduled to begin Monday, September 30 on Fowlerville Road from Hayner Road to Mohrle Road. That should be completed by Tuesday, October 8.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that both Nicholson and Fowlerville Roads will remain open to traffic under flag control but motorists should consider an alternate route during the construction.