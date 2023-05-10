Fundraiser For Son Of Hartland Man Killed In Crash

May 10, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A fundraiser is underway to support the son of a Hartland Township man killed in a tragic crash.



40-year-old Nicholas Studt (pictured) was riding an electric bicycle on M-59 at around 10pm on April 30th when he was struck by a truck exiting the KFC that was turning west onto M-59. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reported Studt was struck in the right turn lane by the truck and thrown from his bicycle. He was then struck by one and possibly two motor vehicles as he laid in the roadway and was pronounced deceased at the scene.



Family, friends, and co-workers are now coming together to help his son following Studt’s sudden passing.



A Celebration of Life was held in Studt’s memory on Monday evening at Mackle’s Table & Taps, where he's worked as a chef since shortly after they opened.



A GoFundMe account has since been set up that states “there is no better way to honor Nick than to assure his hopes are realized and that his son is provided for. We kindly request making any gift of support by contributing to Nolan‘s education fund. Any gift you are able to give is appreciated beyond measure and will help Nolan reach those stars that his father left waiting for him”.



A link to the GoFundMe account and Studt’s obituary is provided.