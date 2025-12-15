Man Who Fled Authorities After Domestic Incident In Custody

December 15, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man wanted in connection with an aggravated stalking and domestic assault incident and then fleeing police has been taken into custody.



30-year-old Nicholas Hornback was taken into custody Monday without incident at a residence in Handy Township. That followed an incident on November 25th where Hornback fled from several police agencies in Livingston County as an attempt was being made to take him into custody at a residence in the City of Howell.



Following the November incident, Officers from the Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) with assistance from the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office and the Howell Police Department coordinated an investigation into locating Hornback



An arrest warrant was secured for Hornback and upon the confirmation of his whereabouts, Officers and Troopers from the Michigan State Police, LAWNET, and the Howell Police Department safely took Hornback into custody.



Hornback was transported to the Livingston County Jail, where he was lodged pending arraignment.