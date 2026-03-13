Happy Local Couple Ties The Knot On Three-Year Anniversary

March 13, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An area couple tied the knot this week on the anniversary of their first date.



Nicholas Claveau and Kristi Gardner (now Claveau) got married at Jonna’s on D-19 in Marion Township on Tuesday afternoon, surrounded by family and friends.



It was done courtesy of Marion Township Supervisor Bill Fenton. He’s been doing free wedding ceremonies for years - over 2,000 since 2013.



Fenton used to perform free weddings at the old Uptown Coffee Shop on Valentines Day – marrying around over 100 couples there a year. He said that fell off after COVID, so they moved free ceremonies over to Eternity Brewing so people could “get married for Eternity”. That’s also closed now. Thus Fenton has now embarked on a new partnership with Jonna’s to sign marriage certificates for couples for free - provided they stop in and support the business somehow.



Fenton said many couples don’t want all the fuss and just want to get their license signed and make things legal – but it’s only offered at the courthouse one day a week. He said he’ll sign licenses for free, people can just give him a call at 734-818-6385and he’ll set up a time to come up, as he’s close by. Fenton told WHMI he just loves giving back to the community and helping people, saying “it makes me happy”.



The happy couple resides in Genesee County and met three years ago. They started talking around mid-February of 2023 but Tuesday, March 10th was the actual anniversary of their very first date. The two ended up “hitting it off” on that first date, with both agreeing it really matters who you choose in life.



Nicholas told WHMI one of his favorite things about Kristi is her willingness to be upfront and honest with people – “telling the truth and how it is, that’s one thing I love about her, and I think is important in a relationship. Truth sucks but it’s better to have it in front of you than kept behind walls”. He added he was very excited and happy on their special day, and it was the first time in his life he could say “I’m actually genuinely happy”.



Kristi has known Fenton for some time, since he was performing weddings at the coffee shop. She said she was also very excited, happy, and energetic and it was great to have her friend Bill do it – noting she’s had him on standby for a few years until she found the right guy and he was ready when she did.



Kristi said she didn’t need any long ceremony, “I just needed it to be him”.



Both told WHMI separately and unbeknownst to each other, that the biggest thing is “to never go to bed angry with each other”.

Kristi said she knew he was the one and he made a promise in the beginning of their relationship- saying his Nanna always said “never go bed angry”. She said this marked their three-year anniversary and she’s had “the best three years of sleep she’s ever had in her whole life”.



Kristi happily added “You only live once and don’t want regrets in the end so just go for it!”