NHTSA: Don’t Test Your Luck This St. Patrick’s Day

March 13, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Area residents are being reminded to not test their luck this St. Patrick’s Day by driving under the influence.



With St. Patrick's Day falling on a Sunday, officials say a fairly dangerous weekend is expected for drivers and passengers alike. The celebratory day is one of the biggest drinking occasions of the year.



The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is urging everyone to drink responsibly as St. Patrick’s Day is one of the deadliest days on the nation’s roads.



NHTSA reports across the nation in 2021, 41 of the 47 traffic fatalities involving an impaired driver during the holiday period occurred in the nighttime hours (6pm to 5:59am). 31 daytime fatalities in drunk-driving crashes occurred between 2017 and 2021 over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday period.



In 2022, Michigan had one fatality and nine serious injuries during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday period, and all occurred in the nighttime hours. One person was killed in an alcohol-involved crash every 1 day, 3 hours, 12 minutes.



NHTSA’s Deputy Administrator Dr. Steven Cliff reminds that “Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving. If you plan to drink this St. Patrick’s Day, plan ahead for a safe way home”.



Michigan State Police report that since last week alone, 16 people died on state roadways - making for a total of 153 this year. In addition, 66 more were seriously injured for a statewide total of 596 to date. Compared to last year at this time, there are 10 fewer fatalities and 98 fewer serious injuries.



More safety information and statistics are available in the provided link.