Newly Appointed MSP Director Studies at Cleary University

October 5, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Cleary University is proud to announce that one of its master’s degree students was recently selected to lead the Michigan State Police.



On Thursday, Sept. 28, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer chose Captain James F. Grady II (pictured) to serve as Director of the Michigan State Police (MSP), succeeding Colonel Joe Gasper, who recently retired after 25 years of service.



Capt. Grady joined the MSP in 1998 as a state trooper and worked his way up the ranks, first as a detective in southeast Michigan posts. His next position was section commander of the department’s Fraud Investigation team.



In 2018, Capt. Grady was named assistant division commander for the Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division of the MSP, which included serving as a liaison to the governor’s office. In 2020, he was promoted to captain and commander of the department’s training division.



“We are very proud of Capt. Grady’s accomplishments, and especially proud that he chose Cleary to pursue his next level of education,” announced Dr. Alan Drimmer, president of Cleary University. “We are so gratified that the program appears to be resonating with the men and women of the Michigan State Police who do so much for our communities.



“Cleary established a degree program specifically for public safety individuals so they could complete their education easily, conveniently and affordably. To have such a high-ranking Michigan law enforcement official choose our institution speaks volumes about the merits of a Cleary education,” Dr. Drimmer adds.



Approximately two years ago, Cleary developed a degree pathways program for first responders across the state who are looking to earn a BBA degree in Leadership, Diversity and Public Safety; or a master’s degree in Leadership.



These pathway programs, credit officers and staff for previous course work toward a degree, previous life and work experience, and for other completed certifications and training. This prior learning assessment process is meant to help first responders complete their degree in far less time; many complete a degree in 12 months.



A link to the Michigan State Police's website can be found at the provided link.