Newest Livingston Judge Officially Sworn In

August 15, 2019

A Brighton attorney has been officially been sworn-in as Livingston County’s newest judge.



A formal investiture ceremony was held Wednesday for 44th Circuit Court Judge Matthew McGivney, who was appointed in June by Governor Gretchen Whitmer to replace David Reader following his resignation. The ceremony was held at the historic Livingston County Courthouse with a packed house of friends, family and fellow judges in attendance. Fellow Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty presided over the ceremony while Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget McCormack administered the oath.



Prior to his appointment, McGivney was a partner at the McGivney Law Firm in Brighton and began practicing law in 2001. McGivney received his Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies in Social Science from Michigan State University and his law degree from the Michigan State University College of Law.



The appointment fills the partial term left by Reader, and ends at noon on January 1st, 2021. McGivney would be required to run for reelection in November 2020 in order to serve the final two years of Reader’s unexpired term. (JK)