Newest Hartland School Administrator Is No Stranger To The District

May 14, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





The newest administrator for Hartland Consolidated Schools won’t need any help finding her way around when she starts July 1st.



Not only has Cristal Briskey been teaching in Hartland for 16 years, but she also grew up in the community and is a district graduate. At Monday’s meeting of the Hartland Board of Education, Briskey was approved unanimously to take over as Assistant Principal at Farms Intermediate School, where she is currently a Special Education teacher.



In introducing her to the board, Farms Intermediate Principal Mikki Cheney called Briskey a “go-getter” who had served as the lead chair of the school’s improvement team, ICT facilitator, the lead Special Education teacher who mentored new Special Education teachers and an advisor to student leadership.



Briskey said she was overwhelmed by the kind words and was thrilled to continue her educational career in Hartland. “I attended Hartland High when Mr. VanEpps was Assistant Principal and want to thank him and all the Hartland teachers and staff for leading by example and helping to mold me into the adult I am today"



Briskey recalled the day in 2005 when she stood in the district's board room after being hired as a new teacher. "I was excited and nervous, yet focused on the impact and relationships I could make with every student that walked through my classroom door. As I proudly accept the position of Assistant Principal at Farms, I stand here with the same vision but years of experience under my belt. I am eager to lead by example and ensure a safe and productive learning environment for all students and staff.”



Briskey said she was ready for the challenge and looked forward to finishing this year strong and starting her new role in July.