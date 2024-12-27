New Year's Eve Events to Rock Into 2025

December 27, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



There is plenty of New Year’s Eve fun happening around the WHMI listening area.



South Lyon is hosting a 21 years and older event starting at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31. Wristbands are $20 and can be purchased at the link below. The band Dirt Road to Nowhere will be playing throughout the night. The ball, located on top of Heinanen Engineering, will drop at midnight.



Howell’s Castaway Play Cafe is hosting a family-friendly New Year’s Eve party. The event runs from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. and will feature unlimited structure and bounce, a DJ dance party, pizza, a balloon drop and party favors. It is $16 for adults and $26 for children.



If you’re looking for glow-in-the-dark fun, The SHAC in Milford is the answer. The art center’s Glow Out New Year’s Eve Party is from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. For $65, kids will be able to make a glow in the dark painting in a black light tent, along with other crafts. There will be blinking foam glow sticks, a balloon drop, karaoke, food and more. The event is for children 7 to 13-years-old, though 5 and 6-year-olds can attend if they register with an older sibling. They recommend a labeled water bottle, and if there are concerns about food allergies, they also recommend packing a separate dinner.



Zap Zone in Brighton will have two New Year’s Eve events. The earlier event, from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m., will have unlimited attractions, a $15 arcade card and a raffle. The grand prize is a free premium birthday party. The second party starts at 9 p.m. and has two options. Attendees can either get $35 in arcade credits or unlimited attractions. Both include a raffle ticket. The grand prize for the later raffle is a 55-inch television. There will be balloon drops at 4 p.m. and midnight, with the midnight drop being larger. Ticket prices are between $25 and $35, depending on the option.



The 2/42 Community Center in Brighton will have a dance floor, inflatable bounce houses, indoor yard games, snacks and a balloon drop at 5 p.m. “No waiting until midnight with your little ones; enjoy the magic of the New Year tantrum-free.” Their New Year’s Eve party goes from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.



Novella’s Pizza in Milford will have a family friendly New Year’s Eve from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. There will be a photo backdrop with props, crafts and coloring pages, bingo with prizes, a toast featuring champagne for adults and ginger ale for kids and the full menu. The New Year’s countdown will be at 8 p.m. Reservations can be made through Eventbrite, but they ask that anyone who is unable to make it cancel their reservation to allow someone else to take their place.