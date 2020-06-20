New Van Will More Than Double Nonprofit's Reach

June 20, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A local nonprofit that helps to feed those in need in Livingston County will now be able to more than double their reach thanks to a generous donation.



On Friday, Bountiful Harvest of Brighton was gifted a transit van courtesy of Brighton Light House and the I Will Right Now Foundation. The ribbon cutting on the van was held at Brighton Ford, which held a food drive to fill it up before handing it over to Bountiful Harvest, which provides food and personal hygiene products to those in need.



Founder and President Yvonne Cavalli said that up until now they have not been able to service people who are shut-ins, disabled and seniors who can’t drive. While the LETS bus service helped them out during COVID shutdown, with the economy reopening they have time constraints. Cavalli said this van will enable them to go from 500 meals a week to between 1,000 and 1,500 meals per week.



The I Will Right Now Foundation is a nonprofit set up to help others navigate through a life threatening diagnosis. Brighton Light House is a new space to connect, create and collaborate in Brighton, that will provide shared working space for practitioners working to make the world a better place by sharing healing arts practices.