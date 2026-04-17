New Trinity Health Livingston Hospital Campus Opens Sunday

April 17, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Trinity Health Livingston’s transition from its legacy campus in Howell to a state-of-the-art $238 million campus in Genoa Township takes place this Sunday.



On Sunday, April 19th, Trinity Health will have extra staff in place at both the legacy campus in Howell and the new campus to ensure a seamless and safe transition and to meet the needs of all patients.



Beginning at 4am, all ambulances will be directed to the new Emergency Department in Genoa Township. The legacy Emergency Department in Howell will remain open for walk-in patients until 1pm. After 1pm, all emergency services will be provided at the new campus, while all services at Howell will close.



All patients currently receiving care in Howell will be safely transported to the new campus in Genoa Township beginning at 8am. A nurse will accompany each patient during the transport to ensure continuity of care throughout the transition.



The opening of the new hospital marks the culmination of years of careful planning, construction, and collaboration across Trinity Health, its medical staff, first responders and community partners. Each aspect has been thoughtfully designed to support safe, high-quality care now and in the future.



John O’Malley, president of Trinity Health Livingston and Trinity Health Medical Center — Brighton said “This marks a new chapter in how health care is delivered in our community for generations to come. With all the new technology and capabilities at our disposal, this new hospital keeps local care local, ensuring that residents of Livingston County don’t have to travel far to receive high-quality health care.”



An incident command structure has been activated and will remain in place leading up to and following the transition. This allows for leaders, clinicians, and support teams to coordinate in real-time, manage patient transfers in a safe and organized manner, and quickly identify and address any issues that may arise.



The new Trinity Health Livingston is located at 7555 Grand River in Genoa Township across from 2|42 Church and approximately eight miles from the legacy campus in Howell. The four-story, 174,000-square-foot facility features 56 acuity adaptable beds designed to support patients across a wide range of conditions and acuity levels, including several bariatric rooms to meet specialized patient needs.



The campus also includes 18 Short Stay Unit beds, eight licensed operating rooms, intensive cardiac rehabilitation services, and a hospital-based medical and surgical specialty practice.



Advanced medical imaging capabilities include a cardiac capable CT scanner and two fixed MRI machines, expanded MRI services, and a new SPECT/CT system. Two shelled clinical spaces have also been incorporated to support future growth based on the evolving needs of the Livingston County community. 24 additional beds will be added sometime in 2027.



The Hospital says the investments significantly enhance diagnostic capabilities, enabling earlier detection, shorter scan times, and clearer imaging, ensuring that patients have access to advanced, high-quality care close to home.