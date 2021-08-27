New Smoke Shop In City Of Howell Gains Final Approval

August 27, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new smoke shop is coming to the City of Howell.



At a recent meeting, the Planning Commission gave final approvals for the retail business to be located in the Crossroads Town Center - the development at the northwest corner of M-59 and Oak Grove Road where Kroger is located. The retail type facility falls under permitted uses in the mixed-use zoning district with special land use approval, which was granted unanimously.



Planning Consultant Paul Montagno told commissioners the use is filling a vacant space, which will be an improvement to the area. He noted there are no exterior changes except for a sign, which will require a separate permit. Montagno said staff feels the use doesn’t create any ill effects and there’s no site plan process because the applicant is not making any exterior changes – adding they feel it’s a benefit to that area to have the suite filled.



Applicant Ali Abdallan was present at the meeting and brought a lot of humor to his brief presentation, saying it should only take a couple of months to get up and running as there’s not a lot of work involved. He said this will be his first business and he’s excited - noting the shop will feature combustible and non-combustible nicotine products, tobacco-free nicotine products, ashtrays, and CBD products among others.



No comments were made during a public hearing and Mayor Nick Proctor thanked Abdallan for choosing the City to open his first business.