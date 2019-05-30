New Sheriff's K9 Trained To Detect Contraband In Jail

May 30, 2019

The newest addition to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is a K9 trained to detect prohibited items in the jail.



K9 Duke is a black lab who came from a breeder in North Dakota; however the Sheriff’s Office was able to purchase him thanks to a very generous family. Following the death of one of their family members the family, who preferred to remain anonymous, asked that any donations be made on behalf of the K9 program at the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Mike Murphy says with those donations, the Sheriff’s Office was fortunate enough to buy Duke. Duke is now the second K9 with the Sheriff’s Office.



Murphy tells WHMI Duke will be used inside the county jail, working to detect prohibited items like prescription drugs or tobacco. He will soon also be able to detect electronic devices such as cellphones. He added Duke is very friendly and non-threatening, and that the Sheriff’s Office looks forward to seeing Duke’s contributions to ensuring compliance and safety at the jail.



K9 Duke attended the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday to meet the county’s leaders and, based on his desire to smell everything and everyone in the room, appears ready to get to work. (DK)