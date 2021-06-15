New Round Of COVID Grants Open Through Friday

June 15, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Livingston County business owners have until the end of the week to apply for a new round of COVID safety grants.



MIOSHA and the Michigan Department of Labor & Economic Opportunity are offering another round of workplace safety grants to help keep employees and customers safe from COVID as restrictions lighten. The grant window opened last week and applications are being accepted through Friday. Awards will be given shortly thereafter.



A total of $2-million dollars is being made available, with $500,000 of that being reserved for licensed child care centers. Small employers interested in applying must have fewer than 250 employees, provide a copy of their COVID-19 safety plan, and provide a description of how funds will be used to help improve workplace safety.



Funding may be used for purchases such as physical barriers, PPE, and training employees about the dangers of coronavirus. These grants can be used to reimburse costs put in place, but for this round, goods have been purchased on or after January 1st of this year.



A link to the application form can be found below.