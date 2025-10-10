New Record Set for MDNR's Hunters Feeding Michigan Program

October 10, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Hunters Feeding Michigan Program set a record for donated venison.



The program connects donors, wild game processors and charities to help feed those in need. The MDNR announced that 140,000 pounds of donated venison was processed during the fiscal year 2025, which ended Sept. 30.



Officials said that equals more than 560,000 servings of venison, which set a new annual record.



Hunters who want to share are able to donate deer at participating processors.



“Every year it seems like more hunters choose to donate their harvest to the program, which helps feed even more of our neighbors across the state,” Joe Presgrove, Hunters Feeding Michigan Program Specialist, said. “I frequently receive calls and letters from the local food pantries thanking the program for providing much needed protein to their communities.”



The DNR said the success of the program is largely due to hunters who choose to donate their deer, those who donate money to cover processing expenses, the processors and the Food Bank Council of Michigan and the Feeding America food distribution network.



The Hunters Feeding Michigan program has provided more than 3 million servings of venison to those in need since 2007.



Outdoor recreationists are urged to consider adding a monetary donation to Hunters Feeding Michigan when purchasing their licenses or permits.



"Your contribution covers processing costs, turning donated deer into meals," Presgrove said. "A donation of just $3 provides a venison meal for over four Michiganders!"



More information about Hunters Feeding Michigan can be found at the link below.



(photo credit: MDNR)