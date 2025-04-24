New Programs Aim to Cut Energy Upgrade Expenses for Michigan Households

April 24, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Some Michigan households could qualify for lower energy expenses.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the launch of the Michigan Home Energy Rebates Program, a program she said will help households save thousands on energy expenses through home energy improvements and new, efficient appliances.



The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is administering the program.



Officials said 86% of home energy use comes from heating and cooling spaces, boiling water, cooking and refrigeration.



“With the statewide launch of the MiHER program, we’re helping Michigan families save money while upgrading their homes to make them more efficient and cut energy costs,” Whitmer said. “Michigan families should not have to choose between keeping the lights on and putting food on the table. These upgrades aren’t just about savings – they’re about comfort and quality of life. Through these programs, households can qualify for up to $34,000 in rebates, helping to make critical home improvements more affordable.”



Up to 15,000 households across Michigan will benefit from the rollout of the program, officials said. While all households in the state, both homeowners and renters, can pursue energy efficiency upgrades, MiHER will prioritize households with incomes at or below 80% of their county’s Area Median Income.



MiHER includes two programs, which will allow households to be eligible for up to $34,000 in rebates.



Home Efficiency Rebates will provide funding to lower up-front costs of whole-home energy efficiency upgrades, including insulation, air sealing and heating and cooling. HER covers rebates for energy efficiency upgrades that save 15-20% of the home’s energy use. Households can receive up to $20,000.



Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates will help reduce the up-front costs of efficient electric technologies, with rebates for high-efficiency home appliances and equipment. Maximum rebates include $840 for an electric stove or dryer, $1,750 for a heat pump water heater, $1,600 for insulation, air sealing and ventilation, $2,500 for electric wiring upgrades and $8,000 for a heat pump for heating or cooling. Households can receive up to $14,000.



Those interested in the programs can learn more at the link below, which includes the application. Contractors can also sign up to be a MiHER contractor.



The state received #211 million for the programs from the federal Inflation Reduction Act. It authorized the Department of Energy to establish Home Energy Rebates across the country, which are expected to save households up to $1 billion annually on energy bills and support more than 50,000 jobs.



The program was launched in Marquette County and Holland in November.