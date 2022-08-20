New Playground For Manly Bennett Park East

August 20, 2022

Greg Coburn / news@whmi.com





A new playground is being proposed in Hamburg Township.



The Parks Committee obtained a proposal for a new playground for Manley Bennett East Park on Merrill Road because the existing playground is getting old and needs to be replaced.



The old playground will be torn out and replaced with a new one, which will be the Township’s responsibility as well as the installation of the trees and amenities. The new play area will be shifted over to better protect it from sports activities.



The original budget was $100,000 but that won’t be enough. The company proposed to do the work is the Michigan Recreational Construction Company and their estimate is $162,000.



Clerk Mike Dolan says the project is $162,000 of which $100,000 is from the playground budget, $20,000 is from the Parks and Recreation Capital Equipment budget, a $15,000 donation from H.E.R.O. and up to $27,000 will come from the Parks and Recreation Equipment Reserve.



The work is planned for next spring but the money will come from this fiscal year budget. The board voted in favor of the new playground at a recent meeting.